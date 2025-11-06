Direktori Perusahaan
SoftServe
Bekerja Di Sini? Klaim Perusahaan Anda
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Gaji
  • Insinyur Perangkat Lunak

  • Semua Gaji Insinyur Perangkat Lunak

  • Colombia

SoftServe Insinyur Perangkat Lunak Gaji di Colombia

Kompensasi Insinyur Perangkat Lunak in Colombia di SoftServe total COP 167.51M per year untuk L2. Paket kompensasi yearan median in Colombia total COP 200.61M. Lihat rincian gaji pokok, saham, dan bonus untuk paket kompensasi total SoftServe. Terakhir diperbarui: 11/6/2025

Rata-rata Kompensasi Berdasarkan Level
Tambah KompBandingkan Level
Nama Level
Total
Pokok
Saham
Bonus
L1
(Entry Level)
COP --
COP --
COP --
COP --
L2
COP 167.51M
COP 162.8M
COP 0
COP 4.71M
L3
COP --
COP --
COP --
COP --
L4
COP --
COP --
COP --
COP --
Lihat 1 Level Lainnya
Tambah KompBandingkan Level
Block logo
+COP 235.57M
Robinhood logo
+COP 361.49M
Stripe logo
+COP 81.23M
Datadog logo
+COP 142.16M
Verily logo
+COP 89.36M
Don't get lowballed
Pengajuan Gaji Terbaru
TambahTambah KompensasiTambah Kompensasi

Perusahaan

Lokasi | Tanggal

Nama Level

Tag

Tahun Pengalaman

Total / Di Perusahaan

Total Kompensasi

Gaji Pokok | Saham (thn) | Bonus
Tidak ada gaji yang ditemukan
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Ekspor DataLihat Lowongan Kerja
Gaji Magang

Berkontribusi
Apa saja tingkat karir di SoftServe?

Dapatkan Gaji Terverifikasi di Kotak Masuk Anda

Berlangganan untuk mendapatkan Insinyur Perangkat Lunak penawaran.Anda akan mendapatkan rincian detail kompensasi melalui email. Pelajari Lebih Lanjut

Situs ini dilindungi oleh reCAPTCHA dan Kebijakan Privasi dan Ketentuan Layanan Google berlaku.

Jabatan yang Disertakan

Kirim Jabatan Baru

Insinyur Perangkat Lunak Backend

Insinyur Perangkat Lunak Full-Stack

Insinyur DevOps

FAQ

Paket gaji dengan bayaran tertinggi yang dilaporkan untuk Insinyur Perangkat Lunak di SoftServe in Colombia mencapai total kompensasi tahunan COP 221,065,455. Ini termasuk gaji pokok serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Median total kompensasi tahunan yang dilaporkan di SoftServe untuk posisi Insinyur Perangkat Lunak in Colombia adalah COP 200,607,008.

Lowongan Unggulan

    Tidak ada lowongan unggulan ditemukan untuk SoftServe

Perusahaan Terkait

  • Arcesium
  • exadel
  • InvestCloud
  • Avtex
  • MedeAnalytics
  • Lihat semua perusahaan ➜

Sumber Lainnya