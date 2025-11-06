Kompensasi Insinyur Perangkat Lunak in Colombia di SoftServe total COP 167.51M per year untuk L2. Paket kompensasi yearan median in Colombia total COP 200.61M. Lihat rincian gaji pokok, saham, dan bonus untuk paket kompensasi total SoftServe. Terakhir diperbarui: 11/6/2025
Nama Level
Total
Pokok
Saham
Bonus
L1
COP --
COP --
COP --
COP --
L2
COP 167.51M
COP 162.8M
COP 0
COP 4.71M
L3
COP --
COP --
COP --
COP --
L4
COP --
COP --
COP --
COP --
Perusahaan
Nama Level
Tahun Pengalaman
Total Kompensasi
|Tidak ada gaji yang ditemukan
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
Jabatan yang DisertakanKirim Jabatan Baru