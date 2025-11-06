Kompensasi Insinyur Perangkat Lunak in Bulgaria di SoftServe berkisar dari BGN 59.3K per year untuk L2 hingga BGN 61.9K per year untuk L3. Paket kompensasi yearan median in Bulgaria total BGN 57.8K. Lihat rincian gaji pokok, saham, dan bonus untuk paket kompensasi total SoftServe. Terakhir diperbarui: 11/6/2025
Nama Level
Total
Pokok
Saham
Bonus
L1
BGN --
BGN --
BGN --
BGN --
L2
BGN 59.3K
BGN 56.3K
BGN 0
BGN 3K
L3
BGN 61.9K
BGN 61.9K
BGN 0
BGN 0
L4
BGN --
BGN --
BGN --
BGN --
Perusahaan
Nama Level
Tahun Pengalaman
Total Kompensasi
|Tidak ada gaji yang ditemukan
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
Jabatan yang DisertakanKirim Jabatan Baru