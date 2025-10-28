Direktori Perusahaan
Softeq
Bekerja Di Sini? Klaim Perusahaan Anda
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Gaji
  • Analis Bisnis

  • Semua Gaji Analis Bisnis

Softeq Analis Bisnis Gaji

Paket kompensasi Analis Bisnis median in Poland di Softeq total PLN 221K per year. Lihat rincian gaji pokok, saham, dan bonus untuk paket kompensasi total Softeq. Terakhir diperbarui: 10/28/2025

Paket Median
company icon
Softeq
Business Analyst
Warsaw, MZ, Poland
Total per tahun
PLN 221K
Level
Senior
Gaji Pokok
PLN 221K
Stock (/yr)
PLN 0
Bonus
PLN 0
Lama di perusahaan
5 Tahun
Pengalaman kerja
8 Tahun
Apa saja tingkat karir di Softeq?
Block logo
+PLN 214K
Robinhood logo
+PLN 328K
Stripe logo
+PLN 73.7K
Datadog logo
+PLN 129K
Verily logo
+PLN 81.1K
Don't get lowballed
Pengajuan Gaji Terbaru
TambahTambah KompensasiTambah Kompensasi

Perusahaan

Lokasi | Tanggal

Nama Level

Tag

Tahun Pengalaman

Total / Di Perusahaan

Total Kompensasi

Gaji Pokok | Saham (thn) | Bonus
Tidak ada gaji yang ditemukan
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Ekspor DataLihat Lowongan Kerja

Berkontribusi

Dapatkan Gaji Terverifikasi di Kotak Masuk Anda

Berlangganan untuk mendapatkan Analis Bisnis penawaran.Anda akan mendapatkan rincian detail kompensasi melalui email. Pelajari Lebih Lanjut

Situs ini dilindungi oleh reCAPTCHA dan Kebijakan Privasi dan Ketentuan Layanan Google berlaku.

FAQ

Paket gaji dengan bayaran tertinggi yang dilaporkan untuk Analis Bisnis di Softeq in Poland mencapai total kompensasi tahunan PLN 306,675. Ini termasuk gaji pokok serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Median total kompensasi tahunan yang dilaporkan di Softeq untuk posisi Analis Bisnis in Poland adalah PLN 221,160.

Lowongan Unggulan

    Tidak ada lowongan unggulan ditemukan untuk Softeq

Perusahaan Terkait

  • Square
  • Intuit
  • Pinterest
  • Lyft
  • Databricks
  • Lihat semua perusahaan ➜

Sumber Lainnya