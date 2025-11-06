Direktori Perusahaan
Paket kompensasi Insinyur Perangkat Lunak median in Greater Boston Area di Soft Robotics total $195K per year. Lihat rincian gaji pokok, saham, dan bonus untuk paket kompensasi total Soft Robotics. Terakhir diperbarui: 11/6/2025

Paket Median
company icon
Soft Robotics
Senior Principal Software Engineer
Bedford, MA
Total per tahun
$195K
Level
-
Gaji Pokok
$182K
Stock (/yr)
$13K
Bonus
$0
Lama di perusahaan
2 Tahun
Pengalaman kerja
15 Tahun
Apa saja tingkat karir di Soft Robotics?
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
FAQ

Paket gaji dengan bayaran tertinggi yang dilaporkan untuk Insinyur Perangkat Lunak di Soft Robotics in Greater Boston Area mencapai total kompensasi tahunan $280,000. Ini termasuk gaji pokok serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Median total kompensasi tahunan yang dilaporkan di Soft Robotics untuk posisi Insinyur Perangkat Lunak in Greater Boston Area adalah $182,000.

