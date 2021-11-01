Direktori Perusahaan
Societe Generale
Societe Generale Gaji

Rentang gaji Societe Generale berkisar dari $19,391 dalam total kompensasi tahunan untuk Insinyur Perangkat Lunak di ujung bawah hingga $250,000 untuk Analis Keuangan di ujung atas. Levels.fyi mengumpulkan gaji anonim dan terverifikasi dari karyawan saat ini dan mantan karyawan dari Societe Generale. Terakhir diperbarui: 8/25/2025

$160K

Insinyur Perangkat Lunak
L1 $19.4K
L2 $26.1K
L3 $25.8K
L4 $27.6K
L5 $31.8K
L6 $42.2K
L7 $31.2K

Insinyur Perangkat Lunak Backend

Insinyur Perangkat Lunak Full-Stack

Ilmuwan Data
Median $27.1K
Manajer Produk
L4 $56.8K
L5 $53K

Analis Bisnis
Median $20.7K
Desainer Produk
Median $56.6K

Desainer Pengalaman Pengguna

Analis Keuangan
Median $250K
Manajer Proyek
Median $82.4K
Analis Data
$65.6K
Teknolog Informasi (IT)
$149K
Bankir Investasi
$28.1K
Hukum
$189K
Konsultan Manajemen
$56.4K
Manajer Program
$69.5K
Analis Keamanan Siber
$58.8K
Manajer Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak
$197K
Arsitek Solusi
$121K
Manajer Program Teknis
$69.3K
Penulis Teknis
$40.3K
The highest paying role reported at Societe Generale is Analis Keuangan with a yearly total compensation of $250,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Societe Generale is $56,388.

