Sinch Gaji

Rentang gaji Sinch berkisar dari $6,466 dalam total kompensasi tahunan untuk Manajer Proyek di ujung bawah hingga $138,375 untuk Insinyur Perangkat Lunak di ujung atas. Levels.fyi mengumpulkan gaji anonim dan terverifikasi dari karyawan saat ini dan mantan karyawan dari Sinch. Terakhir diperbarui: 8/25/2025

$160K

Insinyur Perangkat Lunak
Median $138K
Desainer Produk
Median $52.4K

Desainer Pengalaman Pengguna

Layanan Pelanggan
$8.3K

Ilmuwan Data
$114K
Manajer Produk
$59.2K
Manajer Proyek
$6.5K
Manajer Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak
$83.6K
Arsitek Solusi
$97.5K
Manajer Program Teknis
$55.8K
Penulis Teknis
$113K
FAQ

Peran dengan gaji tertinggi yang dilaporkan di Sinch adalah Insinyur Perangkat Lunak dengan total kompensasi tahunan sebesar $138,375. Ini termasuk gaji dasar serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Total kompensasi tahunan median yang dilaporkan di Sinch adalah $71,396.

