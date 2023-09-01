Direktori Perusahaan
Sigma Software
Sigma Software Gaji

Rentang gaji Sigma Software berkisar dari $8,358 dalam total kompensasi tahunan untuk Perekrut di ujung bawah hingga $89,550 untuk Insinyur Sipil di ujung atas. Levels.fyi mengumpulkan gaji anonim dan terverifikasi dari karyawan saat ini dan mantan karyawan dari Sigma Software. Terakhir diperbarui: 8/22/2025

$160K

Insinyur Perangkat Lunak
Median $79.9K

Insinyur Perangkat Lunak Backend

Insinyur Sipil
$89.6K
Manajer Produk
$72.4K

Perekrut
$8.4K
Arsitek Solusi
$62.4K
FAQ

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið sem tilkynnt er um hjá Sigma Software er Insinyur Sipil at the Common Range Average level með árlegum heildarbótum upp á $89,550. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun auk mögulegra hlutabréfabóta og bónusa.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta sem tilkynnt er um hjá Sigma Software er $72,360.

