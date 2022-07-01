Direktori Perusahaan
Shopgate
Bekerja Di Sini? Klaim Perusahaan Anda
Wawasan Utama
  • Bagikan sesuatu yang unik tentang Shopgate yang mungkin bermanfaat bagi orang lain (contoh: tips wawancara, memilih tim, budaya unik, dll).
    • Tentang

    Shopgate offers a suite of modern commerce solutions with its brand retail.red, designed to activate the vision of innovative retailers to help them drive in-store traffic, lift revenue and create the ultimate customer experience while reducing the total cost of ownership. Powered by the retail.red platform, these commerce solutions are specifically designed for the custom needs and extensibility of mid-market retailers. What’s more, the solutions give forward-thinking retailers the edge needed to build true omnichannel experiences that today’s consumers demand.

    http://shopgate.com
    Situs Web
    2009
    Tahun Didirikan
    150
    Jumlah Karyawan
    $10M-$50M
    Estimasi Pendapatan
    Kantor Pusat

    Dapatkan Gaji Terverifikasi di Kotak Masuk Anda

    Berlangganan untuk mendapatkan penawaran.Anda akan mendapatkan rincian detail kompensasi melalui email. Pelajari Lebih Lanjut

    Situs ini dilindungi oleh reCAPTCHA dan Kebijakan Privasi dan Ketentuan Layanan Google berlaku.

    Lowongan Unggulan

      Tidak ada lowongan unggulan ditemukan untuk Shopgate

    Perusahaan Terkait

    • PayPal
    • Netflix
    • Facebook
    • SoFi
    • Google
    • Lihat semua perusahaan ➜

    Sumber Lainnya