Kompensasi Insinyur Perangkat Lunak in Colombia di Scotiabank berkisar dari COP 184.06M per year untuk L6 hingga COP 130.87M per year untuk L7. Paket kompensasi yearan median in Colombia total COP 130.15M. Lihat rincian gaji pokok, saham, dan bonus untuk paket kompensasi total Scotiabank. Terakhir diperbarui: 10/2/2025
Nama Level
Total
Pokok
Saham
Bonus
L6
COP 184.06M
COP 169.99M
COP 0
COP 14.07M
L7
COP 130.87M
COP 126.13M
COP 0
COP 4.74M
L8
COP --
COP --
COP --
COP --
L9
COP --
COP --
COP --
COP --
Perusahaan
Nama Level
Tahun Pengalaman
Total Kompensasi
|Tidak ada gaji yang ditemukan
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
Jabatan yang DisertakanKirim Jabatan Baru