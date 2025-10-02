Direktori Perusahaan
Scotiabank
Bekerja Di Sini? Klaim Perusahaan Anda
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Gaji
  • Insinyur Perangkat Lunak

  • Semua Gaji Insinyur Perangkat Lunak

  • Colombia

Scotiabank Insinyur Perangkat Lunak Gaji di Colombia

Kompensasi Insinyur Perangkat Lunak in Colombia di Scotiabank berkisar dari COP 184.06M per year untuk L6 hingga COP 130.87M per year untuk L7. Paket kompensasi yearan median in Colombia total COP 130.15M. Lihat rincian gaji pokok, saham, dan bonus untuk paket kompensasi total Scotiabank. Terakhir diperbarui: 10/2/2025

Rata-rata Kompensasi Berdasarkan Level
Tambah KompBandingkan Level
Nama Level
Total
Pokok
Saham
Bonus
L6
(Entry Level)
COP 184.06M
COP 169.99M
COP 0
COP 14.07M
L7
COP 130.87M
COP 126.13M
COP 0
COP 4.74M
L8
COP --
COP --
COP --
COP --
L9
COP --
COP --
COP --
COP --
Tambah KompBandingkan Level

COP 643.23M

Dapatkan Bayaran Sesuai, Jangan Tertipu

Kami telah menegosiasikan ribuan penawaran dan secara rutin mencapai peningkatan COP 120,606 ribu+ (terkadang COP 120,6060 ribu+). Negosiasikan gaji Anda atau resume Anda ditinjau oleh para ahli sejati - rekruter yang melakukannya setiap hari.

Pengajuan Gaji Terbaru
TambahTambah KompensasiTambah Kompensasi

Perusahaan

Lokasi | Tanggal

Nama Level

Tag

Tahun Pengalaman

Total / Di Perusahaan

Total Kompensasi

Gaji Pokok | Saham (thn) | Bonus
Tidak ada gaji yang ditemukan
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Ekspor DataLihat Lowongan Kerja
Gaji Magang

Berkontribusi
Apa saja tingkat karir di Scotiabank?

Dapatkan Gaji Terverifikasi di Kotak Masuk Anda

Berlangganan untuk mendapatkan Insinyur Perangkat Lunak penawaran.Anda akan mendapatkan rincian detail kompensasi melalui email. Pelajari Lebih Lanjut

Situs ini dilindungi oleh reCAPTCHA dan Kebijakan Privasi dan Ketentuan Layanan Google berlaku.

Jabatan yang Disertakan

Kirim Jabatan Baru

Insinyur Perangkat Lunak Backend

Insinyur Perangkat Lunak Full-Stack

Insinyur Perangkat Lunak Quality Assurance (QA)

Insinyur Data

Pengembang Web

FAQ

Paket gaji dengan bayaran tertinggi yang dilaporkan untuk Insinyur Perangkat Lunak di Scotiabank in Colombia mencapai total kompensasi tahunan COP 269,354,338. Ini termasuk gaji pokok serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Median total kompensasi tahunan yang dilaporkan di Scotiabank untuk posisi Insinyur Perangkat Lunak in Colombia adalah COP 126,473,950.

Lowongan Unggulan

    Tidak ada lowongan unggulan ditemukan untuk Scotiabank

Perusahaan Terkait

  • RBC
  • Deutsche Bank
  • KeyBank
  • JPMorgan Chase
  • Bank of America
  • Lihat semua perusahaan ➜

Sumber Lainnya