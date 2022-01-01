Direktori Perusahaan
Scholastic
Scholastic Gaji

Gaji Scholastic berkisar dari $88,000 dalam kompensasi total per tahun untuk Analis Bisnis di tingkat rendah hingga $155,000 untuk Insinyur Perangkat Lunak di tingkat tinggi. Levels.fyi mengumpulkan gaji secara anonim dan terverifikasi dari karyawan saat ini dan mantan karyawan Scholastic. Terakhir diperbarui: 11/15/2025

Insinyur Perangkat Lunak
Median $155K
Analis Bisnis
Median $88K
Desainer Produk
$126K

Manajer Produk
$89.2K
FAQ

Posisi dengan bayaran tertinggi yang dilaporkan di Scholastic adalah Insinyur Perangkat Lunak dengan total kompensasi tahunan $155,000. Ini termasuk gaji pokok serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Median total kompensasi tahunan yang dilaporkan di Scholastic adalah $107,413.

