Sanofi Insinyur Perangkat Lunak Gaji di Greater Paris Area

Paket kompensasi Insinyur Perangkat Lunak median in Greater Paris Area di Sanofi total €74.9K per year. Lihat rincian gaji pokok, saham, dan bonus untuk paket kompensasi total Sanofi. Terakhir diperbarui: 10/2/2025

Paket Median
company icon
Sanofi
Software Engineer
Paris, IL, France
Total per tahun
€74.9K
Level
L3
Gaji Pokok
€56.6K
Stock (/yr)
€9.1K
Bonus
€9.1K
Lama di perusahaan
5 Tahun
Pengalaman kerja
5 Tahun
Apa saja tingkat karir di Sanofi?

€142K

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Insinyur Perangkat Lunak at Sanofi in Greater Paris Area sits at a yearly total compensation of €106,515. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Sanofi for the Insinyur Perangkat Lunak role in Greater Paris Area is €65,894.

