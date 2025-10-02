Kompensasi Manajer Program Teknis in Albuquerque-Santa Fe Area di Sandia National Labs total $205K per year untuk Distinguished Member of Technical Staff. Paket kompensasi yearan median in Albuquerque-Santa Fe Area total $200K. Lihat rincian gaji pokok, saham, dan bonus untuk paket kompensasi total Sandia National Labs. Terakhir diperbarui: 10/2/2025
Nama Level
Total
Pokok
Saham
Bonus
Member of Technical Staff
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Member of Technical Staff
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Principal Member of Technical Staff
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Distinguished Member of Technical Staff
$205K
$193K
$0
$12K
Perusahaan
Nama Level
Tahun Pengalaman
Total Kompensasi
|Tidak ada gaji yang ditemukan
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***