Kompensasi Insinyur Perangkat Lunak in San Francisco Bay Area di Sandia National Labs total $203K per year untuk Senior Member of Technical Staff. Paket kompensasi yearan median in San Francisco Bay Area total $212K. Lihat rincian gaji pokok, saham, dan bonus untuk paket kompensasi total Sandia National Labs. Terakhir diperbarui: 10/2/2025
Nama Level
Total
Pokok
Saham
Bonus
Member of Technical Staff
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Member of Technical Staff
$203K
$200K
$0
$3K
Principal Member of Technical Staff
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Distinguished Member of Technical Staff
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Perusahaan
Nama Level
Tahun Pengalaman
Total Kompensasi
|Tidak ada gaji yang ditemukan
