Kompensasi Insinyur Perangkat Lunak in Albuquerque-Santa Fe Area di Sandia National Labs berkisar dari $121K per year untuk Member of Technical Staff hingga $169K per year untuk Principal Member of Technical Staff. Paket kompensasi yearan median in Albuquerque-Santa Fe Area total $125K. Lihat rincian gaji pokok, saham, dan bonus untuk paket kompensasi total Sandia National Labs. Terakhir diperbarui: 10/2/2025
Nama Level
Total
Pokok
Saham
Bonus
Member of Technical Staff
$121K
$117K
$0
$3.8K
Senior Member of Technical Staff
$152K
$151K
$0
$875
Principal Member of Technical Staff
$169K
$167K
$0
$2.5K
Distinguished Member of Technical Staff
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Perusahaan
Nama Level
Tahun Pengalaman
Total Kompensasi
Tidak ada gaji yang ditemukan
