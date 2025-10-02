Direktori Perusahaan
Sandia National Labs
Bekerja Di Sini? Klaim Perusahaan Anda
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Gaji
  • Insinyur Perangkat Lunak

  • Semua Gaji Insinyur Perangkat Lunak

  • Albuquerque-Santa Fe Area

Sandia National Labs Insinyur Perangkat Lunak Gaji di Albuquerque-Santa Fe Area

Kompensasi Insinyur Perangkat Lunak in Albuquerque-Santa Fe Area di Sandia National Labs berkisar dari $121K per year untuk Member of Technical Staff hingga $169K per year untuk Principal Member of Technical Staff. Paket kompensasi yearan median in Albuquerque-Santa Fe Area total $125K. Lihat rincian gaji pokok, saham, dan bonus untuk paket kompensasi total Sandia National Labs. Terakhir diperbarui: 10/2/2025

Rata-rata Kompensasi Berdasarkan Level
Tambah KompBandingkan Level
Nama Level
Total
Pokok
Saham
Bonus
Member of Technical Staff
(Entry Level)
$121K
$117K
$0
$3.8K
Senior Member of Technical Staff
$152K
$151K
$0
$875
Principal Member of Technical Staff
$169K
$167K
$0
$2.5K
Distinguished Member of Technical Staff
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Tambah KompBandingkan Level

$160K

Dapatkan Bayaran Sesuai, Jangan Tertipu

Kami telah menegosiasikan ribuan penawaran dan secara rutin mencapai peningkatan $30 ribu+ (terkadang $300 ribu+). Negosiasikan gaji Anda atau resume Anda ditinjau oleh para ahli sejati - rekruter yang melakukannya setiap hari.

Pengajuan Gaji Terbaru
TambahTambah KompensasiTambah Kompensasi

Perusahaan

Lokasi | Tanggal

Nama Level

Tag

Tahun Pengalaman

Total / Di Perusahaan

Total Kompensasi

Gaji Pokok | Saham (thn) | Bonus
Tidak ada gaji yang ditemukan
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Ekspor DataLihat Lowongan Kerja
Gaji Magang

Berkontribusi
Apa saja tingkat karir di Sandia National Labs?

Dapatkan Gaji Terverifikasi di Kotak Masuk Anda

Berlangganan untuk mendapatkan Insinyur Perangkat Lunak penawaran.Anda akan mendapatkan rincian detail kompensasi melalui email. Pelajari Lebih Lanjut

Situs ini dilindungi oleh reCAPTCHA dan Kebijakan Privasi dan Ketentuan Layanan Google berlaku.

Jabatan yang Disertakan

Kirim Jabatan Baru

Insinyur Sistem

Ilmuwan Peneliti

FAQ

Paket gaji dengan bayaran tertinggi yang dilaporkan untuk Insinyur Perangkat Lunak di Sandia National Labs in Albuquerque-Santa Fe Area mencapai total kompensasi tahunan $170,500. Ini termasuk gaji pokok serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Median total kompensasi tahunan yang dilaporkan di Sandia National Labs untuk posisi Insinyur Perangkat Lunak in Albuquerque-Santa Fe Area adalah $120,000.

Lowongan Unggulan

    Tidak ada lowongan unggulan ditemukan untuk Sandia National Labs

Perusahaan Terkait

  • Edgenuity
  • Khan Academy
  • Academia
  • MIT Lincoln Laboratory
  • StrongMind
  • Lihat semua perusahaan ➜

Sumber Lainnya