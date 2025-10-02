Direktori Perusahaan
Paket kompensasi Insinyur Mesin median in San Francisco Bay Area di Sandia National Labs total $212K per year. Lihat rincian gaji pokok, saham, dan bonus untuk paket kompensasi total Sandia National Labs. Terakhir diperbarui: 10/2/2025

Paket Median
company icon
Sandia National Labs
R&D Mechanical engineer
Livermore, CA
Total per tahun
$212K
Level
Senior Technical Staff Member
Gaji Pokok
$212K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Lama di perusahaan
6 Tahun
Pengalaman kerja
6 Tahun
Apa saja tingkat karir di Sandia National Labs?

$160K

Pengajuan Gaji Terbaru
FAQ

Paket gaji dengan bayaran tertinggi yang dilaporkan untuk Insinyur Mesin di Sandia National Labs in San Francisco Bay Area mencapai total kompensasi tahunan $263,600. Ini termasuk gaji pokok serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Median total kompensasi tahunan yang dilaporkan di Sandia National Labs untuk posisi Insinyur Mesin in San Francisco Bay Area adalah $148,000.

