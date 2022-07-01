Direktori Perusahaan
Rottet Studio
Bekerja Di Sini? Klaim Perusahaan Anda
Wawasan Teratas
  • Kontribusikan sesuatu yang unik tentang Rottet Studio yang mungkin berguna bagi orang lain (misalnya tips wawancara, memilih tim, budaya unik, dll.).
    • Tentang

    Rottet Studio is an international architecture and design firm with an extensive portfolio of corporate and hospitality projects for the world’s leading companies. The firm boasts more than 30 million square feet of built design and a vast array of award-winning projects and furniture designs.Reflecting a desire to improve the human experience through the built environment, clients receive intelligent design admired for enhanced functionality, efficiency, flexibility and productivity, without sacrificing design integrity.The firm’s broad range of services includes interior architecture and design, furniture design, graphic design, product design, branding, and art selection.

    http://www.rottetstudio.com
    Situs Web
    2008
    Tahun Didirikan
    90
    # Karyawan
    $10M-$50M
    Perkiraan Pendapatan
    Kantor Pusat

    Dapatkan Gaji Terverifikasi di Kotak Masuk Anda

    Berlangganan ke penawaran terverifikasi.Anda akan mendapatkan rincian detail kompensasi melalui email. Pelajari Lebih Lanjut

    Situs ini dilindungi oleh reCAPTCHA dan berlaku Kebijakan Privasi dan Ketentuan Layanan .

    Pekerjaan Unggulan

      Tidak ada pekerjaan unggulan ditemukan untuk Rottet Studio

    Perusahaan Terkait

    • LinkedIn
    • Google
    • Uber
    • Databricks
    • DoorDash
    • Lihat semua perusahaan ➜

    Sumber Daya Lain