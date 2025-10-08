Kompensasi Insinyur Perangkat Lunak Video Game in United States di Riot Games berkisar dari $141K per year untuk P1 hingga $371K per year untuk P5. Paket kompensasi yearan median in United States total $247K. Lihat rincian gaji pokok, saham, dan bonus untuk paket kompensasi total Riot Games. Terakhir diperbarui: 10/8/2025
Nama Level
Total
Pokok
Saham ()
Bonus
P1
$141K
$128K
$0
$13K
P2
$189K
$156K
$5.8K
$27K
P3
$224K
$189K
$5.5K
$30.2K
P4
$289K
$231K
$0
$57.2K
Perusahaan
Nama Level
Tahun Pengalaman
Total Kompensasi
|Tidak ada gaji yang ditemukan
