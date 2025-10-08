Kompensasi Insinyur Perangkat Lunak Full-Stack in United States di Riot Games berkisar dari $140K per year untuk P1 hingga $292K per year untuk P4. Paket kompensasi yearan median in United States total $215K. Lihat rincian gaji pokok, saham, dan bonus untuk paket kompensasi total Riot Games. Terakhir diperbarui: 10/8/2025
Nama Level
Total
Pokok
Saham ()
Bonus
P1
$140K
$127K
$3K
$9.6K
P2
$193K
$162K
$1.3K
$29.2K
P3
$244K
$192K
$3.4K
$48.9K
P4
$292K
$228K
$7K
$57.9K
Perusahaan
Nama Level
Tahun Pengalaman
Total Kompensasi
|Tidak ada gaji yang ditemukan
