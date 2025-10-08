Direktori Perusahaan
Riot Games
Riot Games Insinyur Perangkat Lunak Backend Gaji di United States

Kompensasi Insinyur Perangkat Lunak Backend in United States di Riot Games berkisar dari $133K per year untuk P1 hingga $430K per year untuk P5. Paket kompensasi yearan median in United States total $282K. Lihat rincian gaji pokok, saham, dan bonus untuk paket kompensasi total Riot Games. Terakhir diperbarui: 10/8/2025

Rata-rata Level
Nama Level
Total
Pokok
Saham ()
Bonus
P1
Associate Software Engineer(Entry Level)
$133K
$121K
$0
$12K
P2
Software Engineer
$211K
$168K
$0
$43.5K
P3
Senior Software Engineer
$237K
$188K
$4.7K
$44.4K
P4
Staff Software Engineer
$305K
$226K
$0
$79.3K
$160K

Pengajuan Gaji Terbaru
Perusahaan

Lokasi | Tanggal

Nama Level

Tag

Tahun Pengalaman

Total / Di Perusahaan

Total Kompensasi

Gaji Pokok | Saham (thn) | Bonus
Apa saja tingkat karir di Riot Games?

Paket gaji dengan bayaran tertinggi yang dilaporkan untuk Insinyur Perangkat Lunak Backend di Riot Games in United States mencapai total kompensasi tahunan $430,000. Ini termasuk gaji pokok serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Median total kompensasi tahunan yang dilaporkan di Riot Games untuk posisi Insinyur Perangkat Lunak Backend in United States adalah $230,000.

