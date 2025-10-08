Kompensasi Insinyur Perangkat Lunak Backend in United States di Riot Games berkisar dari $133K per year untuk P1 hingga $430K per year untuk P5. Paket kompensasi yearan median in United States total $282K. Lihat rincian gaji pokok, saham, dan bonus untuk paket kompensasi total Riot Games. Terakhir diperbarui: 10/8/2025
Nama Level
Total
Pokok
Saham ()
Bonus
P1
$133K
$121K
$0
$12K
P2
$211K
$168K
$0
$43.5K
P3
$237K
$188K
$4.7K
$44.4K
P4
$305K
$226K
$0
$79.3K
Perusahaan
Nama Level
Tahun Pengalaman
Total Kompensasi
|Tidak ada gaji yang ditemukan
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***