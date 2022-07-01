Direktori Perusahaan
Ridgeline
Bekerja Di Sini? Klaim Perusahaan Anda

Ridgeline Gaji

Gaji Ridgeline berkisar dari $93,465 dalam kompensasi total per tahun untuk Desainer Produk di tingkat rendah hingga $241,200 untuk Manajer Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak di tingkat tinggi. Levels.fyi mengumpulkan gaji secara anonim dan terverifikasi dari karyawan saat ini dan mantan karyawan Ridgeline. Terakhir diperbarui: 11/29/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Insinyur Perangkat Lunak
Median $164K

Insinyur Perangkat Lunak Backend

Insinyur Perangkat Lunak Full-Stack

Layanan Pelanggan
$206K
Sumber Daya Manusia
$123K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
Desainer Produk
$93.5K
Manajer Produk
$141K
Analis Keamanan Siber
$169K
Manajer Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak
$241K
Tidak menemukan jabatan Anda?

Cari semua gaji di halaman kompensasi atau tambahkan gaji Anda untuk membantu membuka halaman ini.


FAQ

Posisi dengan bayaran tertinggi yang dilaporkan di Ridgeline adalah Manajer Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak at the Common Range Average level dengan total kompensasi tahunan $241,200. Ini termasuk gaji pokok serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Median total kompensasi tahunan yang dilaporkan di Ridgeline adalah $164,000.

Lowongan Unggulan

    Tidak ada lowongan unggulan ditemukan untuk Ridgeline

Perusahaan Terkait

  • Intercom
  • Riverbed Technology
  • Genesys
  • Kraken
  • Quick Base
  • Lihat semua perusahaan ➜

Sumber Lainnya

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/ridgeline/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.