Paket kompensasi Desainer Produk median in Taiwan di Realtek Semiconductor total NT$2.11M per year. Lihat rincian gaji pokok, saham, dan bonus untuk paket kompensasi total Realtek Semiconductor. Terakhir diperbarui: 9/28/2025

Paket Median
company icon
Realtek Semiconductor
Systems Design
Hsin-chu, TP, Taiwan
Total per tahun
NT$2.11M
Level
6
Gaji Pokok
NT$939K
Stock (/yr)
NT$0
Bonus
NT$1.17M
Lama di perusahaan
3 Tahun
Pengalaman kerja
3 Tahun
Apa saja tingkat karir di Realtek Semiconductor?

NT$5.08M

FAQ

Paket gaji dengan bayaran tertinggi yang dilaporkan untuk Desainer Produk di Realtek Semiconductor in Taiwan mencapai total kompensasi tahunan NT$3,037,273. Ini termasuk gaji pokok serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Median total kompensasi tahunan yang dilaporkan di Realtek Semiconductor untuk posisi Desainer Produk in Taiwan adalah NT$2,521,617.

Sumber Lainnya