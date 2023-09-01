Direktori Perusahaan
REA Group Gaji

Rentang gaji REA Group berkisar dari $76,389 dalam total kompensasi tahunan untuk Desainer Produk di ujung bawah hingga $144,619 untuk Arsitek Solusi di ujung atas. Levels.fyi mengumpulkan gaji anonim dan terverifikasi dari karyawan saat ini dan mantan karyawan dari REA Group. Terakhir diperbarui: 8/24/2025

$160K

Insinyur Perangkat Lunak
Median $106K

Insinyur Perangkat Lunak Backend

Insinyur Perangkat Lunak Full-Stack

Insinyur Data

Manajer Produk
Median $127K
Desainer Produk
Median $76.4K

Manajer Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak
Median $131K
Analis Data
$100K
Ilmuwan Data
$119K
Arsitek Solusi
$145K
FAQ

Peran dengan gaji tertinggi yang dilaporkan di REA Group adalah Arsitek Solusi at the Common Range Average level dengan total kompensasi tahunan sebesar $144,619. Ini termasuk gaji dasar serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Total kompensasi tahunan median yang dilaporkan di REA Group adalah $119,100.

