Properly Gaji

Rentang gaji Properly berkisar dari $66,607 dalam total kompensasi tahunan untuk Manajer Operasi Bisnis di ujung bawah hingga $150,750 untuk Manajer Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak di ujung atas. Levels.fyi mengumpulkan gaji anonim dan terverifikasi dari karyawan saat ini dan mantan karyawan dari Properly. Terakhir diperbarui: 8/24/2025

$160K

Manajer Operasi Bisnis
$66.6K
Ilmuwan Data
$107K
Insinyur Perangkat Lunak
Median $100K

Manajer Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak
$151K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Properly is Manajer Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $150,750. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Properly is $103,545.

Sumber Daya Lain