Progressive Gaji

Gaji Progressive berkisar dari $43,215 dalam kompensasi total per tahun untuk Penjualan di tingkat rendah hingga $206,000 untuk Ilmuwan Data di tingkat tinggi. Levels.fyi mengumpulkan gaji secara anonim dan terverifikasi dari karyawan saat ini dan mantan karyawan Progressive. Terakhir diperbarui: 11/28/2025

Insinyur Perangkat Lunak
Associate Application Developer $91.6K
Application Developer $107K
Senior Application Developer $134K
Lead Application Developer $166K

Insinyur Perangkat Lunak Full-Stack

Analis Data
Median $80K
Ilmuwan Data
Senior Data Scientist $140K
Lead Data Scientist $206K

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Teknolog Informasi (TI)
Median $140K
Analis Bisnis
Median $100K
Penyelesai Klaim
$69.3K
Layanan Pelanggan
Median $54.5K
Pemasaran
$167K
Penjualan
$43.2K
Manajer Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak
$138K
FAQ

Posisi dengan bayaran tertinggi yang dilaporkan di Progressive adalah Ilmuwan Data at the Lead Data Scientist level dengan total kompensasi tahunan $206,000. Ini termasuk gaji pokok serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Median total kompensasi tahunan yang dilaporkan di Progressive adalah $120,363.

