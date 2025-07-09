Direktori Perusahaan
Pluxee
Bekerja Di Sini? Klaim Perusahaan Anda

Pluxee Gaji

Gaji Pluxee berkisar dari $16,108 dalam kompensasi total per tahun untuk Insinyur Perangkat Lunak di tingkat rendah hingga $158,426 untuk Manajer Produk di tingkat tinggi. Levels.fyi mengumpulkan gaji secara anonim dan terverifikasi dari karyawan saat ini dan mantan karyawan Pluxee. Terakhir diperbarui: 11/29/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Operasi Bisnis
$39.8K
Manajer Produk
$158K
Insinyur Perangkat Lunak
$16.1K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

77 10
77 10
Tidak menemukan jabatan Anda?

Cari semua gaji di halaman kompensasi atau tambahkan gaji Anda untuk membantu membuka halaman ini.


FAQ

Posisi dengan bayaran tertinggi yang dilaporkan di Pluxee adalah Manajer Produk at the Common Range Average level dengan total kompensasi tahunan $158,426. Ini termasuk gaji pokok serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Median total kompensasi tahunan yang dilaporkan di Pluxee adalah $39,781.

Lowongan Unggulan

    Tidak ada lowongan unggulan ditemukan untuk Pluxee

Perusahaan Terkait

  • Airbnb
  • LinkedIn
  • Apple
  • Amazon
  • Google
  • Lihat semua perusahaan ➜

Sumber Lainnya

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/pluxee/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.