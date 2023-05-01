Direktori Perusahaan
Plusgrade Gaji

Gaji Plusgrade berkisar dari $54,223 dalam kompensasi total per tahun untuk Teknolog Informasi (TI) di tingkat rendah hingga $94,020 untuk Insinyur Perangkat Lunak di tingkat tinggi. Levels.fyi mengumpulkan gaji secara anonim dan terverifikasi dari karyawan saat ini dan mantan karyawan Plusgrade. Terakhir diperbarui: 11/29/2025

Insinyur Perangkat Lunak
Median $94K

Insinyur Perangkat Lunak Backend

Insinyur Perangkat Lunak Full-Stack

Teknolog Informasi (TI)
$54.2K
Desainer Produk
$63K

Manajer Produk
$81.6K
Perekrut
$65.3K
Tidak menemukan jabatan Anda?

Cari semua gaji di halaman kompensasi atau tambahkan gaji Anda untuk membantu membuka halaman ini.


FAQ

Posisi dengan bayaran tertinggi yang dilaporkan di Plusgrade adalah Insinyur Perangkat Lunak dengan total kompensasi tahunan $94,020. Ini termasuk gaji pokok serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Median total kompensasi tahunan yang dilaporkan di Plusgrade adalah $65,325.

