Plus500 Gaji

Gaji Plus500 berkisar dari $48,847 dalam kompensasi total per tahun untuk Analis Keuangan di tingkat rendah hingga $375,320 untuk Manajer Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak di tingkat tinggi. Levels.fyi mengumpulkan gaji secara anonim dan terverifikasi dari karyawan saat ini dan mantan karyawan Plus500. Terakhir diperbarui: 11/29/2025

+$58K
+$89K
+$20K
+$35K
+$22K
Insinyur Perangkat Lunak
Median $122K
Analis Keuangan
$48.8K
Manajer Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak
$375K

Tidak menemukan jabatan Anda?

Cari semua gaji di halaman kompensasi atau tambahkan gaji Anda untuk membantu membuka halaman ini.


FAQ

Posisi dengan bayaran tertinggi yang dilaporkan di Plus500 adalah Manajer Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak at the Common Range Average level dengan total kompensasi tahunan $375,320. Ini termasuk gaji pokok serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Median total kompensasi tahunan yang dilaporkan di Plus500 adalah $122,165.

Sumber Lainnya

