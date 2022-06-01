Direktori Perusahaan
Plug Power
Plug Power Gaji

Gaji Plug Power berkisar dari $52,260 dalam kompensasi total per tahun untuk Analis Bisnis di tingkat rendah hingga $233,825 untuk Manajer Proyek di tingkat tinggi. Levels.fyi mengumpulkan gaji secara anonim dan terverifikasi dari karyawan saat ini dan mantan karyawan Plug Power. Terakhir diperbarui: 11/28/2025

Insinyur Mesin
Median $87K
Analis Bisnis
$52.3K
Analis Data
$90.5K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Manajer Proyek
$234K
Insinyur Perangkat Lunak
$86.5K
Tidak menemukan jabatan Anda?

Cari semua gaji di halaman kompensasi atau tambahkan gaji Anda untuk membantu membuka halaman ini.


FAQ

Posisi dengan bayaran tertinggi yang dilaporkan di Plug Power adalah Manajer Proyek at the Common Range Average level dengan total kompensasi tahunan $233,825. Ini termasuk gaji pokok serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Median total kompensasi tahunan yang dilaporkan di Plug Power adalah $87,000.

Sumber Lainnya

