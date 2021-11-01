Direktori Perusahaan
Philip Morris International
Philip Morris International Gaji

Gaji Philip Morris International berkisar dari $13,750 dalam kompensasi total per tahun untuk Akuntan di tingkat rendah hingga $475,124 untuk Operasi Bisnis di tingkat tinggi. Levels.fyi mengumpulkan gaji secara anonim dan terverifikasi dari karyawan saat ini dan mantan karyawan Philip Morris International. Terakhir diperbarui: 11/26/2025

Insinyur Perangkat Lunak
Median $70K
Akuntan
$13.8K
Operasi Bisnis
$475K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Analis Bisnis
$38.9K
Pengembangan Bisnis
$206K
Operasi Layanan Pelanggan
$23.3K
Analis Data
$47.6K
Manajer Ilmu Data
$267K
Analis Keuangan
$21.1K
Teknolog Informasi (TI)
$26.2K
Pemasaran
$23.2K
Operasi Pemasaran
$82.3K
Insinyur Mesin
$47.1K
Manajer Produk
$60.3K
Manajer Proyek
$51.6K
Manajer Properti
$120K
Perekrut
$92.4K
Penjualan
$49.1K
Manajer Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak
$124K
Arsitek Solusi
$110K
Peneliti UX
$142K
FAQ

Posisi dengan bayaran tertinggi yang dilaporkan di Philip Morris International adalah Operasi Bisnis at the Common Range Average level dengan total kompensasi tahunan $475,124. Ini termasuk gaji pokok serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Median total kompensasi tahunan yang dilaporkan di Philip Morris International adalah $60,300.

