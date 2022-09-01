Direktori Perusahaan
Payscale
Payscale Gaji

Gaji Payscale berkisar dari $80,400 dalam kompensasi total per tahun untuk Penjualan di tingkat rendah hingga $193,463 untuk Cybersecurity Analyst di tingkat tinggi. Levels.fyi mengumpulkan gaji secara anonim dan terverifikasi dari karyawan saat ini dan mantan karyawan Payscale. Terakhir diperbarui: 10/24/2025

Insinyur Perangkat Lunak
Median $118K
Kepala Staf
$151K
Pemasaran
$155K

Manajer Produk
Median $121K
Penjualan
$80.4K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$193K
Manajer Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak
Median $175K
Arsitek Solusi
$160K
FAQ

Posisi dengan bayaran tertinggi yang dilaporkan di Payscale adalah Cybersecurity Analyst at the Common Range Average level dengan total kompensasi tahunan $193,463. Ini termasuk gaji pokok serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Median total kompensasi tahunan yang dilaporkan di Payscale adalah $153,425.

