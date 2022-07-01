Direktori Perusahaan
Passport
Bekerja Di Sini? Klaim Perusahaan Anda

Passport Gaji

Gaji Passport berkisar dari $24,120 dalam kompensasi total per tahun untuk Analis Data di tingkat rendah hingga $169,540 untuk Sumber Daya Manusia di tingkat tinggi. Levels.fyi mengumpulkan gaji secara anonim dan terverifikasi dari karyawan saat ini dan mantan karyawan Passport. Terakhir diperbarui: 11/25/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Analis Data
$24.1K
Sumber Daya Manusia
$170K
Pemasaran
$102K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
Manajer Produk
$156K
Insinyur Perangkat Lunak
$45.5K
Manajer Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak
$166K
Tidak menemukan jabatan Anda?

Cari semua gaji di halaman kompensasi atau tambahkan gaji Anda untuk membantu membuka halaman ini.


FAQ

Posisi dengan bayaran tertinggi yang dilaporkan di Passport adalah Sumber Daya Manusia at the Common Range Average level dengan total kompensasi tahunan $169,540. Ini termasuk gaji pokok serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Median total kompensasi tahunan yang dilaporkan di Passport adalah $129,130.

Lowongan Unggulan

    Tidak ada lowongan unggulan ditemukan untuk Passport

Perusahaan Terkait

  • Stripe
  • Tesla
  • LinkedIn
  • Apple
  • Microsoft
  • Lihat semua perusahaan ➜

Sumber Lainnya

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/passport/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.