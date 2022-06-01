Direktori Perusahaan
PandaDoc
PandaDoc Gaji

Gaji PandaDoc berkisar dari $26,928 dalam kompensasi total per tahun untuk Peneliti UX di tingkat rendah hingga $150,750 untuk Analis Data di tingkat tinggi. Levels.fyi mengumpulkan gaji secara anonim dan terverifikasi dari karyawan saat ini dan mantan karyawan PandaDoc. Terakhir diperbarui: 8/26/2025

$160K

Insinyur Perangkat Lunak
Median $84K
Penjualan
Median $111K
Manajer Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak
Median $98.8K

Asisten Administratif
$42.7K
Analis Data
$151K
Ilmuwan Data
$47.8K
Desainer Produk
Median $51K
Manajer Desain Produk
$82.4K
Manajer Produk
$52.4K
Perekrut
$55K
Peneliti UX
$26.9K
FAQ

Posisi dengan bayaran tertinggi yang dilaporkan di PandaDoc adalah Analis Data at the Common Range Average level dengan total kompensasi tahunan $150,750. Ini termasuk gaji pokok serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Median total kompensasi tahunan yang dilaporkan di PandaDoc adalah $54,978.

