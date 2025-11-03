Kompensasi Arsitek Solusi in United States di Palo Alto Networks berkisar dari $170K per year untuk Solution Architect hingga $364K per year untuk Principal Solution Architect. Paket kompensasi yearan median in United States total $357K. Lihat rincian gaji pokok, saham, dan bonus untuk paket kompensasi total Palo Alto Networks. Terakhir diperbarui: 11/3/2025
Nama Level
Total
Pokok
Saham
Bonus
Solution Architect
$150K
$141K
$6.3K
$2.1K
Staff Solution Architect
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Staff Solution Architect
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Principal Solution Architect
$364K
$233K
$90K
$41K
Perusahaan
Nama Level
Tahun Pengalaman
Total Kompensasi
|Tidak ada gaji yang ditemukan
25%
THN 1
25%
THN 2
25%
THN 3
25%
THN 4
Di Palo Alto Networks, RSUs tunduk pada jadwal vesting 4 tahun:
25% vesting pada 1st-THN (25.00% tahunan)
25% vesting pada 2nd-THN (6.25% triwulanan)
25% vesting pada 3rd-THN (6.25% triwulanan)
25% vesting pada 4th-THN (6.25% triwulanan)
25%
THN 1
25%
THN 2
25%
THN 3
25%
THN 4
