Direktori Perusahaan
Palo Alto Networks
Bekerja Di Sini? Klaim Perusahaan Anda
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Gaji
  • Arsitek Solusi

  • Semua Gaji Arsitek Solusi

Palo Alto Networks Arsitek Solusi Gaji

Kompensasi Arsitek Solusi in United States di Palo Alto Networks berkisar dari $170K per year untuk Solution Architect hingga $364K per year untuk Principal Solution Architect. Paket kompensasi yearan median in United States total $357K. Lihat rincian gaji pokok, saham, dan bonus untuk paket kompensasi total Palo Alto Networks. Terakhir diperbarui: 11/3/2025

Rata-rata Kompensasi Berdasarkan Level
Tambah KompBandingkan Level
Nama Level
Total
Pokok
Saham
Bonus
Solution Architect
$150K
$141K
$6.3K
$2.1K
Staff Solution Architect
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Staff Solution Architect
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Principal Solution Architect
$364K
$233K
$90K
$41K
Lihat 4 Level Lainnya
Tambah KompBandingkan Level
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Pengajuan Gaji Terbaru
TambahTambah KompensasiTambah Kompensasi

Perusahaan

Lokasi | Tanggal

Nama Level

Tag

Tahun Pengalaman

Total / Di Perusahaan

Total Kompensasi

Gaji Pokok | Saham (thn) | Bonus
Tidak ada gaji yang ditemukan
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Ekspor DataLihat Lowongan Kerja

Jadwal Vesting

25%

THN 1

25%

THN 2

25%

THN 3

25%

THN 4

Jenis Saham
RSU

Di Palo Alto Networks, RSUs tunduk pada jadwal vesting 4 tahun:

  • 25% vesting pada 1st-THN (25.00% tahunan)

  • 25% vesting pada 2nd-THN (6.25% triwulanan)

  • 25% vesting pada 3rd-THN (6.25% triwulanan)

  • 25% vesting pada 4th-THN (6.25% triwulanan)

25%

THN 1

25%

THN 2

25%

THN 3

25%

THN 4

Jenis Saham
RSU

Di Palo Alto Networks, RSUs tunduk pada jadwal vesting 4 tahun:

  • 25% vesting pada 1st-THN (25.00% tahunan)

  • 25% vesting pada 2nd-THN (25.00% tahunan)

  • 25% vesting pada 3rd-THN (25.00% tahunan)

  • 25% vesting pada 4th-THN (25.00% tahunan)



Dapatkan Gaji Terverifikasi di Kotak Masuk Anda

Berlangganan untuk mendapatkan Arsitek Solusi penawaran.Anda akan mendapatkan rincian detail kompensasi melalui email. Pelajari Lebih Lanjut

Situs ini dilindungi oleh reCAPTCHA dan Kebijakan Privasi dan Ketentuan Layanan Google berlaku.

Jabatan yang Disertakan

Kirim Jabatan Baru

Arsitek Data

Arsitek Keamanan Cloud

FAQ

Paket gaji dengan bayaran tertinggi yang dilaporkan untuk Arsitek Solusi di Palo Alto Networks in United States mencapai total kompensasi tahunan $411,000. Ini termasuk gaji pokok serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Median total kompensasi tahunan yang dilaporkan di Palo Alto Networks untuk posisi Arsitek Solusi in United States adalah $211,000.

Lowongan Unggulan

    Tidak ada lowongan unggulan ditemukan untuk Palo Alto Networks

Perusahaan Terkait

  • UiPath
  • CrowdStrike
  • The Trade Desk
  • Salesforce
  • Twilio
  • Lihat semua perusahaan ➜

Sumber Lainnya