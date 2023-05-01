Direktori Perusahaan
Our Next Energy
Our Next Energy Gaji

Gaji Our Next Energy berkisar dari $176,400 dalam kompensasi total per tahun untuk Insinyur Mesin di tingkat rendah hingga $296,510 untuk Insinyur Perangkat Keras di tingkat tinggi. Levels.fyi mengumpulkan gaji secara anonim dan terverifikasi dari karyawan saat ini dan mantan karyawan Our Next Energy. Terakhir diperbarui: 9/11/2025

$160K

Insinyur Perangkat Keras
$297K
Insinyur Mesin
$176K
Desainer Produk
$245K

FAQ

በOur Next Energy ውስጥ የሪፖርት ተደርጎ ከፍተኛ ክፍያ የተደረገው ሚና Insinyur Perangkat Keras at the Common Range Average level ነው የ$296,510 ዓመታዊ አጠቃላይ ክፍያ ጋር። ይህ መሰረታዊ ደመወዝ እንዲሁም ማንኛውም ሊኖር የሚችል አክሲዮን ክፍያ እና ቦነሶችን ያካትታል።
በOur Next Energy የተሪፖርት ሆነ አማካይ ዓመታዊ አጠቃላይ ክፍያ $244,800 ነው።

