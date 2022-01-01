Direktori Perusahaan
Omnicell
Omnicell Gaji

Rentang gaji Omnicell berkisar dari $48,108 dalam total kompensasi tahunan untuk Manajer Produk di ujung bawah hingga $278,600 untuk Teknolog Informasi (IT) di ujung atas. Levels.fyi mengumpulkan gaji anonim dan terverifikasi dari karyawan saat ini dan mantan karyawan dari Omnicell. Terakhir diperbarui: 8/11/2025

$160K

Insinyur Perangkat Lunak
Median $135K

Insinyur Perangkat Lunak Full-Stack

Manajer Produk
Median $48.1K
Analis Bisnis
$108K

Teknolog Informasi (IT)
$279K
Insinyur Mekanik
$79.6K
Desainer Produk
$145K
Perekrut
$122K
Manajer Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak
$203K
FAQ

Peran dengan gaji tertinggi yang dilaporkan di Omnicell adalah Teknolog Informasi (IT) at the Common Range Average level dengan total kompensasi tahunan sebesar $278,600. Ini termasuk gaji dasar serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Total kompensasi tahunan median yang dilaporkan di Omnicell adalah $128,700.

