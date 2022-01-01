Direktori Perusahaan
notonthehighstreet
notonthehighstreet Gaji

Gaji notonthehighstreet berkisar dari $112,649 dalam kompensasi total per tahun untuk Manajer Produk di tingkat rendah hingga $146,793 untuk Manajer Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak di tingkat tinggi. Levels.fyi mengumpulkan gaji secara anonim dan terverifikasi dari karyawan saat ini dan mantan karyawan notonthehighstreet. Terakhir diperbarui: 10/23/2025

Manajer Produk
$113K
Insinyur Perangkat Lunak
$123K
Manajer Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak
$147K

Tidak menemukan jabatan Anda?

Cari semua gaji di halaman kompensasi atau tambahkan gaji Anda untuk membantu membuka halaman ini.


FAQ

Posisi dengan bayaran tertinggi yang dilaporkan di notonthehighstreet adalah Manajer Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak at the Common Range Average level dengan total kompensasi tahunan $146,793. Ini termasuk gaji pokok serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Median total kompensasi tahunan yang dilaporkan di notonthehighstreet adalah $122,505.

