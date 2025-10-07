Direktori Perusahaan
Northwestern University
  • Gaji
  • Insinyur Perangkat Lunak

  • Insinyur Perangkat Lunak Full-Stack

Northwestern University Insinyur Perangkat Lunak Full-Stack Gaji

Paket kompensasi Insinyur Perangkat Lunak Full-Stack median in United States di Northwestern University total $85K per year. Lihat rincian gaji pokok, saham, dan bonus untuk paket kompensasi total Northwestern University. Terakhir diperbarui: 10/7/2025

Paket Median
company icon
Northwestern University
Full-Stack Software Engineer
Evanston, IL
Total per tahun
$85K
Level
L4
Gaji Pokok
$85K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Lama di perusahaan
2 Tahun
Pengalaman kerja
2 Tahun
Apa saja tingkat karir di Northwestern University?

$160K

Pengajuan Gaji Terbaru
Perusahaan

Lokasi | Tanggal

Nama Level

Tag

Tahun Pengalaman

Total / Di Perusahaan

Total Kompensasi

Gaji Pokok | Saham (thn) | Bonus
FAQ

Paket gaji dengan bayaran tertinggi yang dilaporkan untuk Insinyur Perangkat Lunak Full-Stack di Northwestern University in United States mencapai total kompensasi tahunan $86,000. Ini termasuk gaji pokok serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Median total kompensasi tahunan yang dilaporkan di Northwestern University untuk posisi Insinyur Perangkat Lunak Full-Stack in United States adalah $84,300.

