NielsenIQ
NielsenIQ Gaji

Gaji NielsenIQ berkisar dari $15,060 dalam kompensasi total per tahun untuk Insinyur Perangkat Lunak di tingkat rendah hingga $393,838 untuk Penjualan di tingkat tinggi. Levels.fyi mengumpulkan gaji secara anonim dan terverifikasi dari karyawan saat ini dan mantan karyawan NielsenIQ. Terakhir diperbarui: 11/24/2025

Insinyur Perangkat Lunak
Median $15.1K

Insinyur Perangkat Lunak Full-Stack

Ilmuwan Data
Median $132K
Manajer Produk
Median $120K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

67 30
Arsitek Solusi
Median $24.3K
Pengembangan Bisnis
$95.8K
Layanan Pelanggan
$24.4K
Kesuksesan Pelanggan
$72.8K
Analis Data
$21.8K
Manajer Ilmu Data
$154K
Teknolog Informasi (TI)
$101K
Konsultan Manajemen
$97.5K
Pemasaran
$75.3K
Desainer Produk
$147K
Manajer Program
$56.6K
Manajer Proyek
$101K
Penjualan
$394K
Analis Keamanan Siber
$52K
Manajer Rekayasa Perangkat Lunak
$152K
Manajer Program Teknis
$56.9K
FAQ

Posisi dengan bayaran tertinggi yang dilaporkan di NielsenIQ adalah Penjualan at the Common Range Average level dengan total kompensasi tahunan $393,838. Ini termasuk gaji pokok serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Median total kompensasi tahunan yang dilaporkan di NielsenIQ adalah $95,787.

Sumber Lainnya

