Kompensasi Manajer Produk in United States di Nielsen berkisar dari $173K per year untuk Senior Product Manager hingga $189K per year untuk Director. Paket kompensasi yearan median in United States total $174K. Lihat rincian gaji pokok, saham, dan bonus untuk paket kompensasi total Nielsen. Terakhir diperbarui: 9/28/2025
Nama Level
Total
Pokok
Saham
Bonus
Product Manager
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Product Manager
$173K
$155K
$0
$17.5K
Director
$189K
$164K
$0
$24.6K
Senior Director
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Perusahaan
Nama Level
Tahun Pengalaman
Total Kompensasi
|Tidak ada gaji yang ditemukan
