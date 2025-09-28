Direktori Perusahaan
Nielsen
Nielsen Manajer Produk Gaji

Kompensasi Manajer Produk in United States di Nielsen berkisar dari $173K per year untuk Senior Product Manager hingga $189K per year untuk Director. Paket kompensasi yeanan median in United States total $174K.

Rata-rata Kompensasi Berdasarkan Level
Nama Level
Total
Pokok
Saham
Bonus
Product Manager
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Product Manager
$173K
$155K
$0
$17.5K
Director
$189K
$164K
$0
$24.6K
Senior Director
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Lihat 1 Level Lainnya
$160K

Pengajuan Gaji Terbaru
Apa saja tingkat karir di Nielsen?

FAQ

Paket gaji dengan bayaran tertinggi yang dilaporkan untuk Manajer Produk di Nielsen in United States mencapai total kompensasi tahunan $195,000. Ini termasuk gaji pokok serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Median total kompensasi tahunan yang dilaporkan di Nielsen untuk posisi Manajer Produk in United States adalah $171,000.

