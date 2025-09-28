Kompensasi Ilmuwan Data in United States di Nielsen berkisar dari $111K per year untuk Data Scientist hingga $122K per year untuk Senior Data Scientist. Paket kompensasi yearan median in United States total $115K. Lihat rincian gaji pokok, saham, dan bonus untuk paket kompensasi total Nielsen. Terakhir diperbarui: 9/28/2025
Nama Level
Total
Pokok
Saham
Bonus
Data Scientist
$111K
$107K
$0
$3.7K
Senior Data Scientist
$122K
$122K
$0
$0
Lead Data Scientist
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Principal Data Scientist
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Perusahaan
Nama Level
Tahun Pengalaman
Total Kompensasi
|Tidak ada gaji yang ditemukan
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***