Direktori Perusahaan
Nielsen
Bekerja Di Sini? Klaim Perusahaan Anda
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Gaji
  • Ilmuwan Data

  • Semua Gaji Ilmuwan Data

Nielsen Ilmuwan Data Gaji

Kompensasi Ilmuwan Data in United States di Nielsen berkisar dari $111K per year untuk Data Scientist hingga $122K per year untuk Senior Data Scientist. Paket kompensasi yearan median in United States total $115K. Lihat rincian gaji pokok, saham, dan bonus untuk paket kompensasi total Nielsen. Terakhir diperbarui: 9/28/2025

Rata-rata Kompensasi Berdasarkan Level
Tambah KompBandingkan Level
Nama Level
Total
Pokok
Saham
Bonus
Data Scientist
$111K
$107K
$0
$3.7K
Senior Data Scientist
$122K
$122K
$0
$0
Lead Data Scientist
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Principal Data Scientist
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Lihat 1 Level Lainnya
Tambah KompBandingkan Level

$160K

Dapatkan Bayaran Sesuai, Jangan Tertipu

Kami telah menegosiasikan ribuan penawaran dan secara rutin mencapai peningkatan $30 ribu+ (terkadang $300 ribu+). Negosiasikan gaji Anda atau resume Anda ditinjau oleh para ahli sejati - rekruter yang melakukannya setiap hari.

Pengajuan Gaji Terbaru
TambahTambah KompensasiTambah Kompensasi

Perusahaan

Lokasi | Tanggal

Nama Level

Tag

Tahun Pengalaman

Total / Di Perusahaan

Total Kompensasi

Gaji Pokok | Saham (thn) | Bonus
Tidak ada gaji yang ditemukan
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Ekspor DataLihat Lowongan Kerja

Berkontribusi
Apa saja tingkat karir di Nielsen?

Dapatkan Gaji Terverifikasi di Kotak Masuk Anda

Berlangganan untuk mendapatkan Ilmuwan Data penawaran.Anda akan mendapatkan rincian detail kompensasi melalui email. Pelajari Lebih Lanjut

Situs ini dilindungi oleh reCAPTCHA dan Kebijakan Privasi dan Ketentuan Layanan Google berlaku.

FAQ

Nielsen in United StatesのIlmuwan Dataで報告されている最高給与パッケージは、年間総報酬$165,000です。これには基本給与に加えて、株式報酬やボーナスも含まれます。
NielsenのIlmuwan Data職種 in United Statesで報告されている年間総報酬の中央値は$112,000です。

Lowongan Unggulan

    Tidak ada lowongan unggulan ditemukan untuk Nielsen

Perusahaan Terkait

  • ADP
  • Nuance Communications
  • NETSCOUT
  • American Software
  • Pitney Bowes
  • Lihat semua perusahaan ➜

Sumber Lainnya