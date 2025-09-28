Direktori Perusahaan
NICE
NICE Manajer Produk Gaji

Kompensasi Manajer Produk in Israel di NICE total ₪119K per year untuk Product Manager. Paket kompensasi yearan median in Israel total ₪112K. Lihat rincian gaji pokok, saham, dan bonus untuk paket kompensasi total NICE. Terakhir diperbarui: 9/28/2025

Rata-rata Kompensasi Berdasarkan Level
Nama Level
Total
Pokok
Saham
Bonus
Associate Product Manager
₪ --
₪ --
₪ --
₪ --
Product Manager
₪119K
₪112K
₪0
₪7.1K
Senior Product Manager
₪ --
₪ --
₪ --
₪ --
Lead Product Manager
₪ --
₪ --
₪ --
₪ --
Pengajuan Gaji Terbaru
Perusahaan

Lokasi | Tanggal

Nama Level

Tag

Tahun Pengalaman

Total / Di Perusahaan

Total Kompensasi

Gaji Pokok | Saham (thn) | Bonus
Gaji Magang

FAQ

Paket gaji dengan bayaran tertinggi yang dilaporkan untuk Manajer Produk di NICE in Israel mencapai total kompensasi tahunan ₪130,243. Ini termasuk gaji pokok serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Median total kompensasi tahunan yang dilaporkan di NICE untuk posisi Manajer Produk in Israel adalah ₪115,856.

Sumber Lainnya