Kompensasi Insinyur Perangkat Lunak in United States di Motorola berkisar dari $102K per year untuk L7 hingga $145K per year untuk L9. Paket kompensasi yearan median in United States total $115K. Lihat rincian gaji pokok, saham, dan bonus untuk paket kompensasi total Motorola. Terakhir diperbarui: 11/2/2025
Nama Level
Total
Pokok
Saham
Bonus
L7
$102K
$93.1K
$1.6K
$7.2K
L8
$124K
$114K
$4.9K
$5.6K
L9
$145K
$131K
$7.6K
$6.4K
Perusahaan
Nama Level
Tahun Pengalaman
Total Kompensasi
