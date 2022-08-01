Direktori Perusahaan
Momnt
Momnt Gaji

Gaji Momnt berkisar dari $140,700 dalam kompensasi total per tahun untuk Manajer Produk di tingkat rendah hingga $168,941 untuk Arsitek Solusi di tingkat tinggi. Levels.fyi mengumpulkan gaji secara anonim dan terverifikasi dari karyawan saat ini dan mantan karyawan Momnt. Terakhir diperbarui: 9/16/2025

$160K

Insinyur Perangkat Lunak
Median $160K
Manajer Produk
$141K
Arsitek Solusi
$169K

FAQ

Posisi dengan bayaran tertinggi yang dilaporkan di Momnt adalah Arsitek Solusi at the Common Range Average level dengan total kompensasi tahunan $168,941. Ini termasuk gaji pokok serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Median total kompensasi tahunan yang dilaporkan di Momnt adalah $160,000.

