MI-GSO Gaji

Gaji MI-GSO berkisar dari $35,491 dalam kompensasi total per tahun untuk Insinyur Perangkat Lunak di tingkat rendah hingga $145,725 untuk Manajer Operasi Bisnis di tingkat tinggi. Levels.fyi mengumpulkan gaji secara anonim dan terverifikasi dari karyawan saat ini dan mantan karyawan MI-GSO. Terakhir diperbarui: 11/24/2025

Manajer Operasi Bisnis
$146K
Analis Data
$70.4K
Konsultan Manajemen
$44.8K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Manajer Proyek
$60.3K
Insinyur Perangkat Lunak
$35.5K
FAQ

Posisi dengan bayaran tertinggi yang dilaporkan di MI-GSO adalah Manajer Operasi Bisnis at the Common Range Average level dengan total kompensasi tahunan $145,725. Ini termasuk gaji pokok serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Median total kompensasi tahunan yang dilaporkan di MI-GSO adalah $60,328.

