Meituan Sumber Daya Manusia Gaji

Paket kompensasi Sumber Daya Manusia median in China di Meituan total CN¥353K per year. Lihat rincian gaji pokok, saham, dan bonus untuk paket kompensasi total Meituan. Terakhir diperbarui: 12/7/2025

Paket Median
company icon
Meituan
L7
Beijing, BJ, China
Total per tahun
$49.5K
Level
L7
Gaji Pokok
$38.3K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$11.2K
Lama di perusahaan
1 Tahun
Pengalaman kerja
3 Tahun
Apa saja tingkat karir di Meituan?
Pengajuan Gaji Terbaru
Perusahaan

Lokasi | Tanggal

Nama Level

Tag

Tahun Pengalaman

Total / Di Perusahaan

Total Kompensasi

Gaji Pokok | Saham (thn) | Bonus
Tidak ada gaji yang ditemukan
FAQ

Paket gaji dengan bayaran tertinggi yang dilaporkan untuk Sumber Daya Manusia di Meituan in China mencapai total kompensasi tahunan CN¥925,348. Ini termasuk gaji pokok serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Median total kompensasi tahunan yang dilaporkan di Meituan untuk posisi Sumber Daya Manusia in China adalah CN¥335,672.

