Paket kompensasi Analis Bisnis median in China di Meituan total CN¥394K per year. Lihat rincian gaji pokok, saham, dan bonus untuk paket kompensasi total Meituan. Terakhir diperbarui: 12/7/2025

Paket Median
company icon
Meituan
Business Analyst
Beijing, BJ, China
Total per tahun
$55.2K
Level
L6
Gaji Pokok
$41.4K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$13.8K
Lama di perusahaan
2 Tahun
Pengalaman kerja
2 Tahun
Apa saja tingkat karir di Meituan?
TambahTambah KompensasiTambah Kompensasi

Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

FAQ

Paket gaji dengan bayaran tertinggi yang dilaporkan untuk Analis Bisnis di Meituan in China mencapai total kompensasi tahunan CN¥1,025,138. Ini termasuk gaji pokok serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Median total kompensasi tahunan yang dilaporkan di Meituan untuk posisi Analis Bisnis in China adalah CN¥342,072.

Sumber Lainnya

