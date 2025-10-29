Kompensasi Manajer Produk in United States di McKinsey berkisar dari $205K per year untuk Product Manager hingga $238K per year untuk Principal. Paket kompensasi yearan median in United States total $217K. Lihat rincian gaji pokok, saham, dan bonus untuk paket kompensasi total McKinsey. Terakhir diperbarui: 10/29/2025
Nama Level
Total
Pokok
Saham
Bonus
Product Manager
$205K
$184K
$3.7K
$16.9K
Senior Product Manager
$229K
$202K
$0
$27K
Associate
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Associate
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
