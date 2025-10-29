Kompensasi Ilmuwan Data in United States di McKinsey berkisar dari $152K per year untuk Data Scientist hingga $248K per year untuk Principal. Paket kompensasi yearan median in United States total $170K. Lihat rincian gaji pokok, saham, dan bonus untuk paket kompensasi total McKinsey. Terakhir diperbarui: 10/29/2025
Nama Level
Total
Pokok
Saham
Bonus
Data Scientist
$152K
$146K
$0
$6.5K
Senior Data Scientist
$208K
$191K
$0
$17.3K
Associate
$194K
$167K
$8K
$19.1K
Senior Associate
$200K
$184K
$0
$16K
Perusahaan
Nama Level
Tahun Pengalaman
Total Kompensasi
