McKinsey
  • Gaji
  • Ilmuwan Data

  • Semua Gaji Ilmuwan Data

McKinsey Ilmuwan Data Gaji

Kompensasi Ilmuwan Data in United States di McKinsey berkisar dari $152K per year untuk Data Scientist hingga $248K per year untuk Principal. Paket kompensasi yearan median in United States total $170K. Lihat rincian gaji pokok, saham, dan bonus untuk paket kompensasi total McKinsey. Terakhir diperbarui: 10/29/2025

Rata-rata Kompensasi Berdasarkan Level
Nama Level
Total
Pokok
Saham
Bonus
Data Scientist
$152K
$146K
$0
$6.5K
Senior Data Scientist
$208K
$191K
$0
$17.3K
Associate
$194K
$167K
$8K
$19.1K
Senior Associate
$200K
$184K
$0
$16K
Pengajuan Gaji Terbaru
Perusahaan

Lokasi | Tanggal

Nama Level

Tag

Tahun Pengalaman

Total / Di Perusahaan

Total Kompensasi

Gaji Pokok | Saham (thn) | Bonus
FAQ

Paket gaji dengan bayaran tertinggi yang dilaporkan untuk Ilmuwan Data di McKinsey in United States mencapai total kompensasi tahunan $327,500. Ini termasuk gaji pokok serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Median total kompensasi tahunan yang dilaporkan di McKinsey untuk posisi Ilmuwan Data in United States adalah $170,000.

