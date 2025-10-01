Kompensasi Insinyur Perangkat Lunak in United States di Luxoft berkisar dari $92.5K per year untuk L1 hingga $107K per year untuk L5. Paket kompensasi yearan median in United States total $120K. Lihat rincian gaji pokok, saham, dan bonus untuk paket kompensasi total Luxoft. Terakhir diperbarui: 10/1/2025
Nama Level
Total
Pokok
Saham
Bonus
L1
$92.5K
$82.5K
$10K
$0
L2
$114K
$101K
$13.3K
$0
L3
$120K
$120K
$0
$0
L4
$132K
$132K
$0
$111
