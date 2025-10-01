Direktori Perusahaan
Luxoft
Luxoft Insinyur Perangkat Lunak Gaji di United States

Kompensasi Insinyur Perangkat Lunak in United States di Luxoft berkisar dari $92.5K per year untuk L1 hingga $107K per year untuk L5. Paket kompensasi yearan median in United States total $120K. Lihat rincian gaji pokok, saham, dan bonus untuk paket kompensasi total Luxoft. Terakhir diperbarui: 10/1/2025

Rata-rata Kompensasi Berdasarkan Level
Nama Level
Total
Pokok
Saham
Bonus
L1
Junior Software Engineer(Entry Level)
$92.5K
$82.5K
$10K
$0
L2
Regular Software Engineer
$114K
$101K
$13.3K
$0
L3
Senior Software Engineer
$120K
$120K
$0
$0
L4
Lead Software Engineer
$132K
$132K
$0
$111
$160K

Pengajuan Gaji Terbaru
Perusahaan

Lokasi | Tanggal

Nama Level

Tag

Tahun Pengalaman

Total / Di Perusahaan

Total Kompensasi

Gaji Pokok | Saham (thn) | Bonus
Gaji Magang

Apa saja tingkat karir di Luxoft?

Jabatan yang Disertakan

Insinyur Perangkat Lunak Backend

Insinyur Perangkat Lunak Full-Stack

FAQ

Paket gaji dengan bayaran tertinggi yang dilaporkan untuk Insinyur Perangkat Lunak di Luxoft in United States mencapai total kompensasi tahunan $144,000. Ini termasuk gaji pokok serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Median total kompensasi tahunan yang dilaporkan di Luxoft untuk posisi Insinyur Perangkat Lunak in United States adalah $110,000.

Sumber Lainnya